 Autel Energy Makes Debut at Detroit Auto Show
News

Autel Energy Makes Debut at Detroit Auto Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Autel Energy made its global debut at the North American International Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a presentation given by Autel Chief Operating Officer John Thomas that showcased Autel’s line of electric vehicle chargers. 

Autel Chief Operating Officer John Thomas introduces new products from Autel Energy at the North American International Detroit Auto Show.

Among the products Thomas introduced at Autel’s 4,500-square-foot booth were Level 2 home and commercial chargers, DC bidirectional vehicle-to-everything charging (V2X), DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management solutions.

“We believe our highly engineered MaxiCharger Family of tailored solutions fills the gaps and addresses every applicable imaginable, helping to propel the EV industry forward,” said Thomas.

In his speech, Thomas referenced the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging solution and the DC (Level 3) fast charging 40kW to 480kW products as the first steps in realizing Autel’s vision to “transform the way we work, live and use energy well into the future.” The 20-minute presentation, which was given before an audience of media and industry representatives, was livestreamed on multiple platforms.

For more information, visit autelenergy.com.

