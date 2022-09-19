Autel Energy Makes Debut at Detroit Auto Show

Autel Energy made its global debut at the North American International Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a presentation given by Autel Chief Operating Officer John Thomas that showcased Autel’s line of electric vehicle chargers.

Autel Chief Operating Officer John Thomas introduces new products from Autel Energy at the North American International Detroit Auto Show.

Among the products Thomas introduced at Autel’s 4,500-square-foot booth were Level 2 home and commercial chargers, DC bidirectional vehicle-to-everything charging (V2X), DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management solutions.

“We believe our highly engineered MaxiCharger Family of tailored solutions fills the gaps and addresses every applicable imaginable, helping to propel the EV industry forward,” said Thomas.