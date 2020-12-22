Connect with us

Autel Introduces IA800 ADAS Optical Positioning System

Autel has introduced the IA800 Autel Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System, the fastest and most precise calibration frame positioning without mechanical measurement.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel has introduced the IA800 Autel Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System, the fastest and most precise calibration frame positioning without mechanical measurement. It features six high-resolution cameras to deliver three-dimensional adjustment for the most accurate frame centering and vehicle distance recognition.

Compatible with the existing Autel Standard Calibration Frame and designed for seamless integration, this new component system optically measures two-wheel clamp targets to significantly cut down setup time and increase placement precision. It features the most extensive camera, radar, lidar and night vision calibration coverage in the industry.

To watch a video on the IA800 Autel Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System, click here.

