Autel US has released the IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning for its standard ADAS calibration frame that drastically reduces the setup time involved in frame-to-vehicle positioning prior to ADAS component calibration.

The IA800 employs six high-resolution cameras and ADAS positioning software to transform Autel’s standard calibration frame into a rapid yet precise frame centering and vehicle distancing unit, enabling technicians to accomplish frame-to-vehicle placement in minutes.

The cameras are easily attached to Autel’s standard calibration frame, and the IA800 package also includes four-wheel clamps with camera targets, a standing targeting component and optical positioning software update for the user’s existing MaxiSYS tablet.

The IA800 makes the frame-to-vehicle positioning process much quicker and precise by eliminating the need for such mechanical measuring tools as reflectors, plumb bobs and measuring tape. With the IA800, wheel clamps with camera targets are attached to the rear wheels and a standing target component is placed in the front of the vehicle or to its side, depending on the vehicle make, model and year. The tablet, now placed securely on the frame, is paired with the cameras.

The system recognizes the positioning targets and calculates the current angle, distance and offset position of the frame to the vehicle. The technician simply follows the on-screen instructions to move the frame or adjust the angle until the current values match the required values. A green check mark displays for each parameter once the required position values are achieved. Then, the vehicle is ready for calibration.