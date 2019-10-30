Autel MaxiSYS ADAS Calibration Solution Now Portable with New MA600 System

Autel has announced that its MaxiSYS ADAS calibration solution is now portable with the new MA600 System. This next-generation ADAS calibration system is designed to support the changing needs of repair businesses.

The MA600 system features a lightweight, foldable and height-adjustable aluminum frame with a stable base to prevent tipping. The MA600’s compact design allows users to perform lane departure warning (LDW) calibrations in multiple locations with a single system.

ADAS calibrations are now a one-person job from start to finish with Autel’s easy-to-use advanced laser set-up. The MA600 includes a frame-mounted two-line laser, a self-leveling five-line laser and a laser-assisted reflector, allowing one person to perform accurate frame placement in as little as two minutes. Once the calibration is complete, the MA600 can be folded for storage or quickly disassembled for easy transportation.

The MA600 offers the latest OE-level coverage for U.S., Asian and European vehicles for both static and dynamic calibrations. It includes LDW calibration targets for Honda/Acura, Toyota/Lexus/Scion, Mazda, Volkswagen/Audi, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mercedes and Nissan/Infinity. It also includes a convenient and sturdy travel case for LDW target storage.

The MA600 can be upgraded to perform additional ADAS calibrations with the optional MA600 expansion kit. Expanded capabilities include 360° Around View Monitoring camera calibration (AVM), camera-based rear collision warning (RCW) and radar calibrations.

The MA600 ADAS calibration software features OE-specific, step-by-step illustrated calibration procedures with tutorial graphics and specifications to guide users through an efficient and accurate calibration experience.

MaxiSys ADAS software provides a comprehensive pre- and post-scan report, which can be supplemented with photographs, screen captures and technician notes. Reports can be printed wirelessly or emailed directly from the tablet.

The MA600 is compatible with a variety of Autel MaxiSYS tablets (tablet purchased separately). The Autel MaxiSys ADAS tablet includes the MaxiSys ADAS software. The MS906BT, MS906TS, MS908, MS908P, MS908S, MS908SP and MSELITE require an additional, one-time purchase ADAS application upgrade.