 Autel Offers Free MaxiSys Ultra NGK/NTK Training Webinar
Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

News

Autel Offers Free MaxiSys Ultra NGK/NTK Training Webinar

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Autel U.S. has partnered with NGK Spark Plugs (USA) Inc. to produce a series of free training webinars and videos, the first of which will take place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. EST.

The MaxiSYS Ultra

Hosted by Mike Flink, director of sales and training for Autel, and Philip Austin, manager of technical training for NGK, this 60-minute webinar will dig deep into system diagnostics using the MaxiSYS Ultra to scan, scope and test components and NGK’s spark plugs and sensors.

The session will include a live Q& A, and attendees will have a chance to win an Autel prize package. Spots are limited, so register now here.

