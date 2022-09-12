Autel Offers Free MaxiSys Ultra NGK/NTK Training Webinar

Autel U.S. has partnered with NGK Spark Plugs (USA) Inc. to produce a series of free training webinars and videos, the first of which will take place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. EST.

The MaxiSYS Ultra

Hosted by Mike Flink, director of sales and training for Autel, and Philip Austin, manager of technical training for NGK, this 60-minute webinar will dig deep into system diagnostics using the MaxiSYS Ultra to scan, scope and test components and NGK’s spark plugs and sensors.

The session will include a live Q& A, and attendees will have a chance to win an Autel prize package. Spots are limited, so register now here.