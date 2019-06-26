Autel Releases Digital Versions of Product Catalogs

Autel announced it has released digital versions of its product catalogs. The Full Tool Catalog, TPMS Catalog and ADAS-focused 12-page brochure can now be viewed on a PC, tablet or smartphone. Files of the catalogs can be easily shared and downloaded to facilitate communication between sales reps and customers about Autel products.

The Full Tool Catalog features the latest and greatest of all Autel product lines. ADAS, MaxiSYS, TPMS, MaxiCHECK, MaxiDIAG, AutoLINK and MaxiVIDEO tools all get the spotlight on their respective spreads. Featured software and hardware specs are highlighted and serve as a valuable overview of what Autel is all about.

The TPMS Catalog has a split focus on the Autel TPMS service tools as well as tire sensors and other TPMS accessories. Autel’s newest items, the TS508WF and Adjustable Angle 1-Sensor, make their print debut along with new 8, 20, and 240 1-Sensor bulk packs. The TPMS Catalog is a must-have reference for any Autel-carrying shop.

The ADAS brochure is an in-depth look into Autel’s ADAS Calibration Packages. Learn the benefits of performing ADAS in-house and find the best package for your shop and budget.

