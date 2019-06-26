Body Shop Business
Products/Autel
ago

Autel Releases Digital Versions of Product Catalogs

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Are Semi-Autonomous Features Being Used Where Intended?

New Research Shows Rise in Average U.S. Vehicle Age

Automakers’ Focus On Lightweighting Spurs Innovation in Automotive Composites Sector, Frost & Sullivan Says

Autel Releases Digital Versions of Product Catalogs

New Studies Highlight Driver Confusion About Automated Systems

Michelin, GM Developing Airless Tire for 2024

Tesla Adds Bumper Replacement to Mobile Service Offerings

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Headed to Governor for Signature

Porsche Financial Services Introduces Porsche Auto Insurance

PPG to Continue Sponsorship of Tasca Racing Team

Autel announced it has released digital versions of its product catalogs. The Full Tool Catalog, TPMS Catalog and ADAS-focused 12-page brochure can now be viewed on a PC, tablet or smartphone. Files of the catalogs can be easily shared and downloaded to facilitate communication between sales reps and customers about Autel products.

The Full Tool Catalog features the latest and greatest of all Autel product lines. ADAS, MaxiSYS, TPMS, MaxiCHECK, MaxiDIAG, AutoLINK and MaxiVIDEO tools all get the spotlight on their respective spreads. Featured software and hardware specs are highlighted and serve as a valuable overview of what Autel is all about.

The TPMS Catalog has a split focus on the Autel TPMS service tools as well as tire sensors and other TPMS accessories. Autel’s newest items, the TS508WF and Adjustable Angle 1-Sensor, make their print debut along with new 8, 20, and 240 1-Sensor bulk packs. The TPMS Catalog is a must-have reference for any Autel-carrying shop.

The ADAS brochure is an in-depth look into Autel’s ADAS Calibration Packages. Learn the benefits of performing ADAS in-house and find the best package for your shop and budget.

To view the Full Tool Catalog, click here.

To view the TPMS Catalog, click here.

To view the ADAS brochure, click here.

Show Full Article