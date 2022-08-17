 Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide
Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel U.S. has launched its Remote Expert platform to all MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919 and MS909 tablets nationwide.

The Remote Expert platform connects technicians with independent module programmers, automotive diagnosticians and system experts who use the peer-to-peer network to perform needed services remotely.

Earlier this year, the platform debuted on the East Coast and has since become available across the country and Canada.

“Techs can connect with experts remotely from as close as down the street to thousands of miles away,” said Maurice Miller, director of technical operations for Autel.

Since its debut, over 2,500 sessions have been completed, and the platform continues to grow in popularity. Remote Expert has seen more than 350 competed orders in just the first two weeks of August. 

As shops face a severe staff shortage and technicians are overwhelmed with the increasing complexity of today’s vehicles, Remote Expert seems a brilliant solution for the challenges repair shops and technicians face today.

“Remote Expert is like a virtual lifeline from the technician to an expert,” said Miller. “Whatever a technician’s challenge, from a tricky diagnosis to module programming, he can use the platform to reach out to an expert. No need to sublet the work or wait for a mobile programmer to drive to the shop; help is a tap on the tablet away.”  

Here’s how it works: from their Autel Ultra, MS919 or MS909, the technician writes the order with vehicle identification and the issue and submits it to the expert community. The expert sends a quote on the job directly to the tablet. Once the price is set, the expert connects their hardware and Autel Remote Expert device to one of Autel’s multiple pass-through servers. The servers are strategically located throughout the U.S. to ensure communication from the expert’s systems to the technician’s equipment and that vehicle is sent efficiently with the least latency or delay. 

Though other companies offer remote programming and diagnostics services, the Autel Remote Expert platform is unique for many reasons: the technician needs only their Autel tablet and VCI; no other hardware is required; the expert contracts directly with the technician while Autel only acts to provide the platform and to vet each expert to confirm that each has liability insurance and the proper education, experience, OE subscriptions and hardware.

For more information, visit auteltech.com.

