Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSYS Ultra Tablet

Autel has released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed at increasing diagnostic speed and functionality and expanding vehicle coverage.

Click Here to Read More

For Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S90, S90L, S60, V60, V90, V90 Cross Country and the C40:

Extends essential diagnostic and service functions

Read and erase codes, perform special service functions, view live data and access electronic control unit (ECU) specifications.

Auto Scan 2.0 software

Significantly optimizes the scanning speed of vehicles using controller area network (CAN) bus protocols. Vehicles supported: Audi/VW; GM; Mercedes-Benz; Chevrolet; Chrysler; Jeep; Dodge; Acura; Honda; Hyundai; Kia; Nissan; Infiniti; Toyota; Lexus; BMW; and Mini.

Software updates are available to download on tablets with active subscriptions. Users must update the software on their MaxiFlash VCI or VCMI to use Auto Scan 2.0.