Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSYS Ultra Tablet
Autel has released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV, aimed at increasing diagnostic speed and functionality and expanding vehicle coverage.
The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 includes:
For A-Class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-Class, S-Class, GLA-Class:
- Add special functions, including high-pressure fuel circuit and wet clutch manual calibration, starting motor and air filter reset
- Adds component detection functions
- Supports transmission tuning data backup and restore functions of gearboxes
For A-Class, GLE/GLS models:
- Adds live data, active tests and special functions for various modules such as transfer case, touch panel, DC conversion, profiling seat
- Adds more than 3,300 Intelligent Diagnosis Functions related to the top 80% of Mercedes vehicle fault codes
- Adds programming and SCN functions for more than 80 systems, including engine, gearbox, door and seat; optimizes the programming and SCN process
Volvo software version 5.0 includes:
For Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S90, S90L, S60, V60, V90, V90 Cross Country and the C40:
- Extends essential diagnostic and service functions
- Read and erase codes, perform special service functions, view live data and access electronic control unit (ECU) specifications.
Auto Scan 2.0 software
Significantly optimizes the scanning speed of vehicles using controller area network (CAN) bus protocols. Vehicles supported: Audi/VW; GM; Mercedes-Benz; Chevrolet; Chrysler; Jeep; Dodge; Acura; Honda; Hyundai; Kia; Nissan; Infiniti; Toyota; Lexus; BMW; and Mini.
Software updates are available to download on tablets with active subscriptions. Users must update the software on their MaxiFlash VCI or VCMI to use Auto Scan 2.0.