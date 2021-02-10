Autel Releases TCP Subscription Cards for MaxiSYS Products

Autel US announced it has released Total Care Program (TCP) subscription cards for the MaxiSYS Ultra, MaxiSYS MS919 and MaxiSYS MS909 available for purchase at any authorized Autel product dealer.

The latest tablets in Autel’s MaxiSYS advanced diagnostics line, the MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, and MS909 tablets were released last June.

TCP subscribers receive an additional year of software updates and warranty coverage for Autel’s tools and tablets. Continuous software updates ensure users’ tablets have the latest U.S., Asian and European vehicle diagnostics and service software coverage, enabling technicians to repair the newest vehicles on the road today and reinforcing the value of the initial tablet investment

In addition to vehicle coverage, Autel software updates provide new diagnostic and service functionality for numerous older and late-model vehicle lines that Autel continuously develops for its tablets. MaxiSYS tablets improvements are also included in software updates. Recent tablet software updates have included streamlined tablet navigation, additions to the service hotkey menu and the addition of ScanVIN vehicle identification that uses optical character recognition of the dashboard vehicle identification numbers or its associated barcode to quickly identify the vehicle make, model and year.

Users automatically receive notification of software updates via Autel’s push notification process. Upon startup of a MaxiSYS tablet, the number of available updates display on the tablet screen and the user can choose to download and install only the software for the vehicle brands they service.