Connect with us

Products

Autel Releases TCP Subscription Cards for MaxiSYS Products

TCP subscribers receive an additional year of software updates and warranty coverage for Autel’s tools and tablets.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Autel US announced it has released Total Care Program (TCP) subscription cards for the MaxiSYS Ultra, MaxiSYS MS919 and MaxiSYS MS909 available for purchase at any authorized Autel product dealer.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The latest tablets in Autel’s MaxiSYS advanced diagnostics line, the MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, and MS909 tablets were released last June.

TCP subscribers receive an additional year of software updates and warranty coverage for Autel’s tools and tablets. Continuous software updates ensure users’ tablets have the latest U.S., Asian and European vehicle diagnostics and service software coverage, enabling technicians to repair the newest vehicles on the road today and reinforcing the value of the initial tablet investment

In addition to vehicle coverage, Autel software updates provide new diagnostic and service functionality for numerous older and late-model vehicle lines that Autel continuously develops for its tablets. MaxiSYS tablets improvements are also included in software updates. Recent tablet software updates have included streamlined tablet navigation, additions to the service hotkey menu and the addition of ScanVIN vehicle identification that uses optical character recognition of the dashboard vehicle identification numbers or its associated barcode to quickly identify the vehicle make, model and year.

Users automatically receive notification of software updates via Autel’s push notification process. Upon startup of a MaxiSYS tablet, the number of available updates display on the tablet screen and the user can choose to download and install only the software for the vehicle brands they service.

Advertisement

Autel’s Ultra is the most ambitious tablet the company has yet to produce. A 12.9-inch, touchscreen tablet powered by an Octa-core processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) with 256GB built-in memory, the Ultra features the MaxiFlash VCMI, a 5-in-1 communication and testing tool providing wireless vehicle communications between the vehicle and tablet and supporting the latest DoIP, D-PDU and Mega CAN vehicle communication protocols. The dynamic VCMI also functions as a 4-channel oscilloscope, waveform generator, multimeter and CanBUS tester.

The MaxiSYS MS919 is a 9.7-inch touchscreen Android-based advanced diagnostic tablet powered by an Octa-core processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 128GB memory and features the MaxiFlash VCMI, a 5-in-1 communication and testing tool. The MS919 features a rechargeable lithium battery proving eight hours of continues use, and front and rear cameras.

The MaxiSYS MS909 is a 9.7-inch touchscreen Android-based advanced diagnostic tablet powered by an Octa-core processor (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 128GB memory and features an advanced VCI supporting latest DoIP, D-PDU and Mega CAN vehicle communication protocols. The MS919 features a rechargeable lithium battery proving eight hours of continues use, a convenient docking station and front and rear cameras.

For more information, visit autel.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Launches New Shockwave Impact Duty 6 Point Sockets

Products: Kent Automotive Introduces Instant Dry Powder Guide Coat

Products: Axalta Launches Two New Imron Elite Products

Products: Chief Launches New Wireless Scanner and Measuring Software

Advertisement

on

Autel Releases TCP Subscription Cards for MaxiSYS Products

on

Dent Fix Announces New Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit

on

Axalta Introduces New Cromax XP Basecoat

on

Bosch, Mitchell Launch New Static Calibration Target System
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Legislation: ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

Products: Autel Releases TCP Subscription Cards for MaxiSYS Products

Shop Operations: Health Lessons Learned from 2020

News: Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

News: DEG Welcomes KABA as Newest Gold Level Sponsor
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Spray-Tech

Spray-Tech
Contact: Cheryl GrisarPhone: 909-419-7011Fax: 909-419-7020
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect