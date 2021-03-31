Autel Releases Video on IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

Autel announced it has released a video illustrating the new technology in the IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System.

Click Here to Read More

The video demonstrates the transformation of the Autel Standard ADAS Calibration Frame into a 3-dimensional recognition system. The IA800 cameras, now integrated into the user’s existing calibration frame, are enlisted to recognize the positioning targets attached and aligned to the vehicle to calculate the current angle, distance and offset position of the frame to the vehicle.

In the video, the technician simply follows the on-screen instructions to move the frame or adjust its angle until the current values displayed on the tablet match those required. A green check mark displays for each parameter once the required position values are achieved. That’s it, the vehicle is ready for calibration.

With traditional mechanical instruments such as a plumb bob, reflectors and rulers, this pre-calibration vehicle positioning would take an average of 40 minutes per vehicle. With the IA800 system and standard calibration frame, positioning is completed in under one minute.

The affordable accessory cost of the IA800 makes this an attractive option for shops that don’t want to buy a new calibration frame to take advantage of the new, faster and easier positioning method.