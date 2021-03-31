Connect with us

News

Autel Releases Video on IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Autel announced it has released a video illustrating the new technology in the IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The video demonstrates the transformation of the Autel Standard ADAS Calibration Frame into a 3-dimensional recognition system. The IA800 cameras, now integrated into the user’s existing calibration frame, are enlisted to recognize the positioning targets attached and aligned to the vehicle to calculate the current angle, distance and offset position of the frame to the vehicle.

In the video, the technician simply follows the on-screen instructions to move the frame or adjust its angle until the current values displayed on the tablet match those required. A green check mark displays for each parameter once the required position values are achieved. That’s it, the vehicle is ready for calibration.

With traditional mechanical instruments such as a plumb bob, reflectors and rulers, this pre-calibration vehicle positioning would take an average of 40 minutes per vehicle. With the IA800 system and standard calibration frame, positioning is completed in under one minute.

The affordable accessory cost of the IA800 makes this an attractive option for shops that don’t want to buy a new calibration frame to take advantage of the new, faster and easier positioning method.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: EstimateScrubber.com Adds Estimating Decision Support System

News: Dynabrade Names New President

News: ASE Launches Newly Redesigned Website

News: CIF Announces Refinish Solutions Group by Saint Gobain as Annual Donor

Advertisement

on

Autel Releases Video on IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

on

HD Repair Forum to Offer Fall Event

on

WIN Announces 2021 Most Influential Women Award Winners

on

GFS Attains ISO Certification
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Events: HD Repair Forum to Offer Fall Event

Associations: WIN Announces 2021 Most Influential Women Award Winners

People: New Car Book Raises Funds for Female Collision Students

News: Autel Releases Video on IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System

News: GFS Attains ISO Certification
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.
Contact: Andy KivesPhone: 706-781-2220
PO Box 1300, Blairsville GA 30514
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Management

Traits of a Successful Leader

Diagnostics

Calibration Centers: Creating a New Business

OEMs

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year
Connect
BodyShop Business