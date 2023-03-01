Autel, Repairify Partner on Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations and Services

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, and Autel U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its leading patented global remote diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel’s Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent remote experts (vetted for their experience) who are already serving the platform.

Autel’s Remote Expert, launched in 2022, provides customers on-site aftermarket scanning and access to remote OEM tools supported by experienced professionals. Remote Expert is available through the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, MS909 and MS909 EV diagnostics tablets. Remote Expert will also be expanded into Autel’s ADAS calibration systems.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Repairify,” said Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S. “Autel developed the Remote Expert platform to provide our users remote access to specialized and experienced module programmers and diagnosticians. We are very proud that its success drew the attention of a company of such quality and industry success as Repairify. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both companies and, most importantly, be of immense value to our users.”

Repairify and Autel are industry leaders in their respective markets. Combining the Repairify remote services solutions program with the Autel Remote Expert Platform delivers what automotive repair professionals have requested for years: a seamless experience that delivers fast, accurate, certified and safe vehicle repairs with the choice of aftermarket or OEM tool support.

“Since its launch into the North American market in 2005, Autel has been known for their consistent delivery of leading innovative solutions across the mechanical and collision markets,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings. “Repairify is honored to embark on this partnership and to broaden the reach of our solutions through the new and existing Autel network of customers.”

For more information, visit repairify.com.