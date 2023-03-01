 Autel, Repairify Partner on Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations and Services

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Autel, Repairify Partner on Remote Diagnostics, Calibrations and Services

Repairify and Autel U.S. announced an agreement for the delivery of Repairify's OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel's remote-capable products across North America. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, and Autel U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify’s patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America. 

Related Articles

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its leading patented global remote diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel’s Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent remote experts (vetted for their experience) who are already serving the platform.

Autel’s Remote Expert, launched in 2022, provides customers on-site aftermarket scanning and access to remote OEM tools supported by experienced professionals. Remote Expert is available through the Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, MS909 and MS909 EV diagnostics tablets. Remote Expert will also be expanded into Autel’s ADAS calibration systems. 

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Repairify,” said Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel U.S. “Autel developed the Remote Expert platform to provide our users remote access to specialized and experienced module programmers and diagnosticians. We are very proud that its success drew the attention of a company of such quality and industry success as Repairify. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both companies and, most importantly, be of immense value to our users.”

Repairify and Autel are industry leaders in their respective markets. Combining the Repairify remote services solutions program with the Autel Remote Expert Platform delivers what automotive repair professionals have requested for years: a seamless experience that delivers fast, accurate, certified and safe vehicle repairs with the choice of aftermarket or OEM tool support.  

“Since its launch into the North American market in 2005, Autel has been known for their consistent delivery of leading innovative solutions across the mechanical and collision markets,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings. “Repairify is honored to embark on this partnership and to broaden the reach of our solutions through the new and existing Autel network of customers.”

For more information, visit repairify.com

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Appoints Ex-Safelite CEO to Board of Directors

Tom Feeney, who has more than 45 years of automotive leadership experience, will support Crash Champions’ continued growth.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Tom Feeney to its board of directors.

Feeney has more than 45 years of leadership experience — primarily in the automotive services industry —having most recently served as the president and CEO of Safelite Group, a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service. During his 14-year tenure as president and CEO of Safelite, Feeney was responsible for significant growth of the business and a threefold increase in the number of associates. In recognition ofhis 35 years of service and contributions to establishing the company’s vision and brand, Feeney wasnamed chairman emeritus.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2023

CIECA announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TechForce: Vote for FutureTechs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

The TechForce Foundation announced that the grand prize public vote in their 5th annual FutureTechs Rock Awards is now open.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCCR Inaugural Meeting Promotes Professional Standards, Collaboration

The CCCR held its inaugural meeting on Feb. 16, 2023 to introduce the council’s mission and welcome shop owners and managers to come together for the benefit of the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Reflects on Success of 12th Annual Charity Event

The CIF’s “Cocktails for a Cause” annual charity event in Palm Springs, Calif., saw record attendance.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC to Host NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at Lone Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Conference Early-Bird Registration Deadline Approaching

The deadline of March 1 to take advantage of early-bird pricing for the WIN 2023 Educational Conference is fast approaching.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST Show Video Promo Pays Homage to The Sopranos

The promo video mimics the legendary show’s opening credits shot by shot.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
LKQ Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Uni-Select

LKQ says Uni-Select’s North American automotive refinish paint and mechanical parts distribution operations will complement their existing footprint.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers