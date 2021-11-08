Autel US Accelerates Growth with New Building Purchase

Autel US, a leading developer and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic products, announced it has officially moved into its new offices in Port Washington, N.Y. Autel US is the U.S. subsidiary of China-based Autel Intelligent Technology Corp.

Autel US purchased the 50,720-square-foot building that sits on three acres to accommodate the company’s rapid growth and enable it to expand its workforce to better support its expansive product line. The facility will be home to the Autel US technical and customer support, marketing, accounting, executive staff, and fulfillment and warehouse.

The two-story facility features 30,000 square feet of office space with all new cubicles, meeting rooms and working areas, a 20,000-sqaure-foot temperature-controlled warehouse with four loading docks, training area and video production space with drive-in bay.

“The purchase is a physical testament to the company’s success and stature within the industry and within the United States, and further cements our identity as a New York business so fortunate to have access to the talented, educated and experienced workforce the state offers,” said Chloe Hung, CEO of Autel US. “I believe this acquisition perfectly positions Autel to achieve all that has been imagined since its inception, enabling us to grow in personnel, achievement and community.”