Autel US announced it has hired Eliseo Rodriguez as West Coast TPMS technical trainer.

Rodriguez brings 25 years of automotive industry experience as a technician, service and shop manager, and automotive technical trainer. He taught automotive diagnostics and repair for Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA), now Stellantis, and Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP).

While at FCA, Rodriguez taught the latest in RCA technology and repair procedures and certification courses to Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep and Alfa Romeo vehicle technicians. For SMP, he traveled the country giving classes to professional technicians on emerging vehicle technologies and automotive diagnostics and repair procedures.

Rodriguez also brings years of hands-on automotive repair experience working as a technician, manager and service writer for a general repair shop, a body shop and a dealership. He holds a B.S. in business from Arizona State University and also taught automotive diagnostics and repair taught at UEI College.