Connect with us

Products

Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter for MaxiSYS, MaxiIM and MaxiCheck Tablets

The CAN FD Adapter connects to compatible vehicle communication interfaces to enable its tablets to communicate via the CAN FD communications protocol and diagnose the vehicle.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Autel US has just released a CAN FD Adapter that connects to compatible vehicle communication interfaces (VCIs) to enable its tablets to communicate via the CAN FD communications protocol and diagnose the vehicle. Vehicles currently using this faster CAN FD (CAN Flexible Data-Rate) protocol include many General Motors and Ford 2019 and 2020 vehicles. CAN FD is one of the newer communication protocols, noted for being faster, more reliable and more secure.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Autel’s MX808, MS905, MS906, MS906BT, MS906TS, MS908, MS908S, MS908P, MS908SP, MSELITE, IM508 and IM608 tablets will be able to diagnose CAN FD-equipped vehicles when the adapter is plugged into the VCI directly, as in the case of the smaller VCI units, or into the OBDII cable that is connected to the larger VCIs and into the vehicle’s OBDII port. Autel’s latest MaxiSYS tablet releases – the MaxiSYS Ultra, MaxiSYS 919 and MaxiSYS 909 – do not need a CAN FD Adapter to communicate with CAN FD-equipped vehicles as these new tablets come with enhanced VCIs that include many of the new protocols including CAN FD.

Autel’s CAN FD Adapter can be purchased through any of Autel’s authorized distributors or retailers.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: SEM Expands Product Offering with New Plastic Masking Film

Products: Goliath Carts Now Manufacturing Secure Sanitizer Stations

Products: Dent Fix Introduces New Heavy Duty Scissors

Products: ESI Introduces New DT-8806H Forehead IR Thermometer

Advertisement

on

Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter for MaxiSYS, MaxiIM and MaxiCheck Tablets

on

Tsunami Launches Dust Collector Regenerative Dryer

on

CarCapsule Launches ProStation with Clear Roof

on

Polyvance Releases New Welding Rod Profiles
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: Service King Names CCC its Parts eCommerce Provider

News: GFS Adds Beacon Equipment to Dallas-Fort Worth Distribution

Mechanical Service: ADAS and Brake Pads

Video: VIDEO: Implementing Lean in Your Body Shop, Part 1

Consolidators: Maaco Franchisee Raises Funds for Man Injured in Home Invasion
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies
3915 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Article Exposes Insurance Company Steering Tactics

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Refinish

Spray-Gun Tips for Automotive Painting
Connect