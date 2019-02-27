Auto Care Association and ASE Announce 2019 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the 2019 World Class Technician award. In partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the two organizations provide this annual designation to recognize professional technicians who have achieved ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2018 certification test administration. The tests include: B2-B5 (collision repair), A1-A8 (automotive), T1-T8 (medium/heavy truck) and L1, L2 (advanced).

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the U.S., with more than 250,000 of them holding ASE certification. Over 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.

The newest round of World Class Technicians includes 45 recipients:

Carlos Acevedo Ramos – Bayamon, Puerto Rico

John Adams IV – Euless, Texas

Brian Beauchemin – Cumberland, R.I.

Richard Benson – Houston, Texas

David Boyce – Westport, Mass.

Kevin Brown – Leander, Texas

Michael Campbell – Chicago, Ill.

William Childers – Lizella, Ga.

Roberto De La Torre – San Juan, Puerto Rico

John Dibartolomeo Jr. – Atco, N.J.

Amos Eaton – Pevely, Mo.

Ryan Egleston – Saint Louis, Mo.

Leroy Fleming – Bel Air, Md.

Luke Franta – Santa Margarita, Calif.

Robert Gouveia – Everett, Mass.

William Gray – Metairie, La.

Travis Guenzler – Catawissa, Mo.

James Hahn – Milwaukee, Wis.

Brad Harder – Emporia, Kan.

Jason Hodge – Saint Charles, Mo.

Tyler Hurt – Debary, Fla.

Scott Jensen – Boynton Beach, Fla.

Steven Johansson – Troy, Mich.

Raymond Johnson – Holly Springs, N.C.

John Jones – Gahanna, Ohio

Steven Kuhr – Moore, Okla.

Brian Lacroix – Medley, Fla.

Kit Mak – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Steven McAtee – Milton, Ky.

Jeramiah Mihelich – Waltham, Mass.

Michael Mizzi – Willow Spring, N.C.

Frank Naelitz – Lorain, Ohio

Matthew Olsen – Burlington, Mass.

William Onessimo Jr. – Rockland, Mass.

David Piper – McKinney, Texas

Kenneth Ratliff – Bethel, Ohio

Robert Reiss – Carnegie, Pa.

Mark Robinson – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Steven Sears – East Bridgewater, Mass.

Jacob Shuter – Manchester, N.H.

Michael Springman – Pensacola, Fla.

John Stacey – Whitesboro, Texas

Curtis Walker – Woodland, Calif.

Ryan Weaver – East Falmouth, Mass.

Thomas Wheeler – Lincoln, Maine

ASE testing is offered at Prometric centers nationwide. Once qualified, the World Class distinction is valid for life. For more information about the World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit www.autocare.org/worldclass.