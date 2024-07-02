Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

The Auto Care Association has announced the elected members of its board of directors for the 2024-2025 term. This board is effective as of July 1, 2024.

The members of this Auto Care Association board of directors are:

Chairman of the board: Mike Boyer, president, TASCO Sales Reps

Vice chairman of the board: Greg Noethlich, CEO, Old World Industries

Treasurer: Rick Schwartz, CEO and managing partner, Schwartz Associates

Secretary: John Treece, president and CEO, DMA Sales, LLC

Immediate past chair: Corey Bartlett, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters

Board member: Cliff Hovis, president, Hovis Truck and Auto

Board member: Duncan Gillis, president and CEO, BBB Industries

Board member: Tina Hubbard, president and CEO, HDA Truck Pride

Board member: David Wilbanks, senior vice president, merchandising, O’Reilly Auto Parts

Board member: Bill Hackney, executive vice president, merchandising, marketing and supply chain, customer service, Auto Zone

Board member: Dwayne Myers, CEO and managing partner, Dynamic Automotive

The new members to the board are Bill Hackney and Dwayne Myers.

Hackney serves as the executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and supply chain for AutoZone and is a member of the company’s executive committee. Previously, he served as senior vice president, merchandising, and has held several key leadership roles within the company, including vice president of store operations support and vice president of merchandising. Having joined AutoZone in 1983, Hackney has over four decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry and is ASE-certified. He earned a bachelor of business administration (BBA) from the University of Memphis and master of business administration (MBA) from Duquesne University.

Myers has been with Dynamic Automotive, an independent service repair facility, since 1997. Prior to joining Dynamic Automotive as a technician, he worked in the heavy-duty truck field and was a tank mechanic during his service in the U.S. Army. Myers has held many roles throughout his time at Dynamic Automotive, including as a technician, service advisor and location leader, and he is now the CEO of the company. Today, Myers leads and develops the executive and management teams. He focuses on the continuing development of all team members to build a more robust culture in the company. This development is critical to the growth of both Dynamic and its team members. Myers holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from UMUC.

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s committees and leadership, click here.