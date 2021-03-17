Connect with us

Associations

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Technicians

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

There are an estimated 756,600 technicians in the U.S., with approximately 231,000 holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.

The class of 2021 World Class Technicians is listed below, including each technician’s company or shop:

  • Albert Antongeorgi – Toyota de Puerto Rico, Catano, P.R.
  • Nestor Bagliano – Automotive Dealer Repair, Mentor, Ohio
  • Gregory G. Birtzu – Brampton, Ontario, Canada
  • Jason R. Breed – General Motors, Hartland, Mich.
  • Kevin W. Brown – Braxton County Board of Education, Birch River, W.V.
  • Douglas A. Burklund – Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Jeff W. Butzke – Lincoln College of Technology, Franklin, Ky.
  • Daniel K. Calderone – Exelon/Atlantic City Electric Utility Fleet, Milmay, N.J.
  • Timothy S. Clayborn Sr. – Warrenton, Va.
  • Joseph R. Conway – SUNY Delhi, Liberty, N.Y.
  • Michael D. Fathergill – City of Hamilton, Ohio, Hamilton, Ohio
  • Mark V. Fera – Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Wood Dale, Ill.
  • Michael J. Finch – Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac, East Patchogue, N.Y.
  • James S. Goff – First Student, Riverside, Calif.
  • Michael D. Gonzalez – Catlett, Va.
  • Alex L. Goodemoot – N.A. Williams, Princeton, Texas
  • Brittany M. Grande – Norristown, Pa.
  • Alfred A. Hayden IV – Sullivan Tire, Brockton, Mass.
  • John H. Howard – County of Fairfax, Va., Fredericksburg, Va.
  • Richard G. Hoyt – First student, Moultonborough, N.H.
  • Joseph R. Indurante – Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Franklin Park, Ill.
  • Michael R. Jenkins – Toyota of Naperville, Carol Stream, Ill.
  • Charles B. Jennings – Fowlerville, Mich.
  • Ronald E. King – DATTCO Sales and Service, Kensington, Conn.
  • David C. Lannom – TBC, Lakeland, Fla.
  • Thomas S. Mancuso III – Fairfax County Department of Vehicle Services, Fredericksburg, Va.
  • James E. Maxwell – Nashville Auto Diesel College, Gallatin, Tenn.
  • Michael B. O’Guin, Jr. – Lincoln Tech College, Goodlettsville, Tenn.
  • Troy M. Olson – Nashotah, Wis.
  • John J. Page – Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Jeremy J. Pease – OAM Automotive & Fabrication, Westhampton, Mass.
  • Shaun Philp – Tallahassee, Fla.
  • John C. Pinter – First Student, Eaton Township, Ohio
  • Charles O. Ralston – Valparaiso, Ind.
  • James W. Ramsey III – NTB, Irving, Texas
  • Russell Rhodes – Firestone Complete Autocare, Temple, Texas
  • Nicolas A. Rose – Plymouth, Mass.
  • Brent J. Runnals – VIP Tires & Service, White River Junction, Vt.
  • Joseph W. Simmons – Eaton, Ohio
  • Joel E. Thomas – Mansfield ISD, Glen Rose, Texas
  • Thomas A. Vettraino – Addison Auto, Littleton, Colo.
  • Philip R. Younger – Palm Bay, Fla.

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit the association’s World Class Technician webpage

Advertisement

For more information about ASE and service professional certification, visit ase.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

Associations: AASP/NJ Virtual Meeting Details Future of ADAS

Associations: Association News

Advertisement

on

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Technicians

on

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

on

WIN Launches New, Expanded Website

on

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CCC’s Crash Course Report Covers Impact of COVID-19 on P&C Insurance

News: LKQ’s Elitek Expands Mobile Diagnostics Footprint

Associations: Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2021 World Class Technicians

News: American Family Insurance Provides Grants for 12 Schools Through CREF

Events: ASE Instructor Training Conference Goes Virtual in 2021
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

IMC Equipment

IMC Equipment
Contact: Britt BlackburnFax: 615-889-6773
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

News

Body Shop Owner, Father of Walmart Shooting Victim Passes Away

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Shop Operations

Positive Disruption Trends for 2021

News

Smaller, Regional Auto Insurers Get Top Grades from Repairers
Connect
BodyShop Business