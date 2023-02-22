Auto Care Association Names New Director of Digital Products

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of David Logan as its new director of digital products. Logan will lead Auto Care’s ongoing development and maintenance of the product suite. In addition, he will collaborate with stakeholders to develop product roadmaps and determine which technology is needed to achieve the vision.



Logan is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of leadership positions in product management and catalog direction. He has a proven track record of success working with top brands in the industry, including FEL-PRO, Sealed Power, Raybestos, TRICO, Carter, FRAM and Victor-Reinz.

Logan has worked for renowned organizations such as DANA Corp., Federal-Mogul and First Brands Group, serving automotive retailers, wholesalers and independent customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With a deep passion for the aftermarket industry, Logan is now leveraging his expertise as a member of the Auto Care Association to give back to the community that has given him so much over the years.

For more information about Auto Care Association’s digital products, visit autocare.org/data-and-information.