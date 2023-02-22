 Auto Care Association Names New Director of Digital Products

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Auto Care Association Names New Director of Digital Products

The Auto Care Association has announced the  addition of David Logan as its new director of digital products.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association has announced the  addition of David Logan as its new director of digital products. Logan will lead Auto Care’s ongoing development and maintenance of the product suite. In addition, he will collaborate with stakeholders to develop product roadmaps and determine which technology is needed to achieve the vision.

Logan is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of leadership positions in product management and catalog direction. He has a proven track record of success working with top brands in the industry, including FEL-PRO, Sealed Power, Raybestos, TRICO, Carter, FRAM and Victor-Reinz.

Related Articles

Logan has worked for renowned organizations such as DANA Corp., Federal-Mogul and First Brands Group, serving automotive retailers, wholesalers and independent customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With a deep passion for the aftermarket industry, Logan is now leveraging his expertise as a member of the Auto Care Association to give back to the community that has given him so much over the years.

For more information about Auto Care Association’s digital products, visit autocare.org/data-and-information.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians at NORTHEAST 2023

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters with $2,500 each in tools and equipment at NORTHEAST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the return of its Young Tech of Year award ceremony, which will take place during the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show March 17-19, 2023 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters — employed by a member shop for less than five years — with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their toolkit toward a successful future. A generous annual $5,000 donation from the Utica National Group Foundation (with the help of World Insurance Associates) makes the awards possible. 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Unveils Top Automotive Aftermarket Trends for 2023

The new “SEMA Future Trends – January 2023” report provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s most important issues and trends in 2023 and beyond.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP-MN to Hold 21st Annual Race for Automotive Education

This event serves as the primary fundraiser for the AASP-MN Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to automotive students.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal’s Impact on Claims

CIECA’s webinar, “The New, New Normal and the Impact on the Claims & Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers