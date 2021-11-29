 Auto Care Association Seeks Industry Input in 2022 Outlook Study
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Auto Care Association Seeks Input in 2022 Outlook Study

on

ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast Region

on

AASP/NJ Announces Russ Robson Scholarship Winner

on

ASA: New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

LATEST VIDEO POST

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Four more common misconceptions auto body shops have about their insurance policies.

2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile (VIDEO)

Insights from the 2021 BodyShop Business Industry Profile, a statistical snapshot of the collision repair industry.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast Region

Video: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

News: CREF Asks for Vote in LKQ Cares Holiday Fundraiser Program

Video: Auto Body Shop Insurance Mysteries Solved, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Auto Care Association Seeks Input in 2022 Outlook Study

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Auto Care Association announced it has released an industry-wide study to hear from businesses about their business outlook as the auto care industry heads into 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The newly launched study will provide valuable insights for a year-end wrap-up analysis of the association’s aftermarket industry data gathered throughout 2021 as well as provide insights heading into 2022 for a clearer snapshot of the state of the industry to its members.

As the industry continues to navigate obstacles brought about by the pandemic, this study is designed to quantify auto care businesses’ concerns of current industry and business stressors as well as their impact on budget and strategic planning, including:

  • Inflation
  • Supply chain disruptions
  • Labor market
  • COVID-19 vaccine/testing requirements
  • Microprocessor shortage

“Throughout the year, we’ve highlighted a variety of data points from numerous data sources, and I’d love to end the year with a snapshot of how these and other issues have been weighing on your and your team’s mind,” said Michael Chung, director of market intelligence for the Auto Care Association.

Advertisement

To access the 2022 Auto Care Outlook Study survey, click here. The deadline to submit responses is Dec. 8, 2021.

All auto care industry professionals are encouraged to participate in this study. All survey responses will remain confidential and study results will be reported in aggregate.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: New Legislation Includes Vehicle Safety Provisions

Associations: U.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing with SBA

Associations: ASA Announces New Executive Director for Mountain Region

Associations: Nominations Open for WIN 2022 MIW Awards

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business