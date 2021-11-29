Auto Care Association Seeks Industry Input in 2022 Outlook Study

The Auto Care Association announced it has released an industry-wide study to hear from businesses about their business outlook as the auto care industry heads into 2022.

The newly launched study will provide valuable insights for a year-end wrap-up analysis of the association’s aftermarket industry data gathered throughout 2021 as well as provide insights heading into 2022 for a clearer snapshot of the state of the industry to its members.

As the industry continues to navigate obstacles brought about by the pandemic, this study is designed to quantify auto care businesses’ concerns of current industry and business stressors as well as their impact on budget and strategic planning, including:

Inflation

Supply chain disruptions

Labor market

COVID-19 vaccine/testing requirements

Microprocessor shortage

“Throughout the year, we’ve highlighted a variety of data points from numerous data sources, and I’d love to end the year with a snapshot of how these and other issues have been weighing on your and your team’s mind,” said Michael Chung, director of market intelligence for the Auto Care Association.