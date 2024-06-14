Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 5.7% in 2024

The Auto Care Association has released its 2025 Auto Care Factbook and 2025 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual, which indicates that, despite challenges such as persistent inflation, the aftermarket demonstrated resilience with total U.S. light duty aftermarket sales growing by 8.6% in 2023 to $392 billion — surpassing the previous year’s projections of 8.1%. Light vehicle growth in 2024 is expected to be at a robust 5.9%, with the total light, medium and heavy duty automotive aftermarket now expected to be a $617.3 billion industry in 2027.

In this 193-page Auto Care Factbook report, readers will find:

Collision, paint, body and equipment data

The joint channel forecast model through 2027 prepared by S&P Global

Financial benchmarks provided by Jefferies

E-commerce trends

Vehicle registrations and usage

State summary statistics

NEW global aftermarket industry profiles for Argentina, Brazil and Guatemala

medium and heavy duty vehicles technology, parts and distribution And more.

The 2025 Auto Care Factbook also provides Auto Care Association members exclusive access to nearly 50 economic and industry indicators through the association’s Auto Care TrendLens interactive data platform. Using the TrendLens platform, members can view up-to-date data and filter and overlay with other data sets to gain a more complete view of the industry and its current trends.

“As credit card debt in the U.S. reaches an all-time high of more than $17 trillion in 2024, Americans are feeling the weight of inflation and choosing more cost-saving options when possible, including with the maintenance of their cars,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “For many of the 236 million licensed drivers in the U.S., driving isn’t a luxury — it’s an everyday necessity — and the automotive aftermarket is proving to be the most viable option for affordable service and repair for many Americans as their budgets tighten. This year’s Factbook report underlines this trend of cost consciousness for the American consumer from the barber shop to the repair shop. The Factbook gives readers a holistic view of the aftermarket with the latest available data, equipping industry professionals with the information needed to plan for the year ahead.”

The 2025 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual includes the Auto Care Factbook plus the Lang Annual, which provides a supplemental, comprehensive overview of the U.S. light vehicle aftermarket and presents information and analysis available from no other source.

All Auto Care Association contacts at member companies receive a complimentary digital copy of the 2025 Auto Care Factbook report as an association member benefit. The non-member price for the publication is $2,850. The Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual report can be purchased for $1,095 for members and $3,945 for non-members.

To order any of these digital publications, visit autocare.org/factbook or contact the Member Services department at [email protected] or (301) 654-6664.