Auto Care’s Fall Leadership Days Registration Now Open

The Auto Care Association announced that registration for its Fall Leadership Days is now open for association members and committee and community volunteers to attend in person.

The three-day event, where the association’s top volunteers and engaged members will discuss industry issues and drive key initiatives, will be held Sept. 7-9, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Denver in Denver, Colo. With more than 20 meetings planned among communities (including the Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists), standing committees, the board of directors and others, hundreds of leaders attend from all segments from the supply chain. As the industry and association continue to expand and evolve, guidance and support from these key players is crucial to keep both thriving. Highlights of the 2022 Fall Leadership Days include: Leadership Luncheon Fall Leadership Days, in strategic partnership with S&P Global Mobility, will host exclusive education content during the luncheon featuring a keynote from Todd Campau, associate director, Aftermarket Solutions and Mike Wall, executive director, titled: “Automotive Industry Outlook: Navigating supply chain disruption and economic uncertainty in a time of industry transformation”.

Awards Presentation Leaders in education, innovation and the next generation will be honored in our awards ceremony as we present winners of the Impact Award: Four for the Future, Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award and ACE (Auto Care Career and Education) Award. Return of the REV Talk REV (Revolutionary, Educational, Visionary) Talks are short-form, 15-minute presentations designed to inspire and engage attendees on trending topics. Community and Committee Meetings Leadership Days meetings are intended for the official volunteer leaders of the association’s 10 communities and eight committees. Non-volunteer leaders may attend as guests (to noted open meetings), and the association always looks forward to welcoming new volunteer leaders for the future.

