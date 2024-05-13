 Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group - BodyShop Business

Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Auto Color & Equipment has joined the Wesco team.

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987. The owners, Wayne and Denise Edwards, took over in 1992 and have been committed to the industry and instrumental in shaping the company’s growth and success over the years.

“We welcome Auto Color & Equipment to the team,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. “We believe they are a great fit with our team. This acquisition aligns with our growth strategy and reinforces our dedication to delivering excellence to our customers.”

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle and English Color, is one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from 221 stores, 19 distribution centers, 14 equipment divisions and 12 training centers.

