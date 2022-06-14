Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Worth $60 Billion by 2030

According to a new research study published by Global Market Insights Inc., the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size is expected to hit $60 billion by 2030.

The growing adoption of connected vehicles has increased the number of electronic sensors and software in vehicles, and growing malfunctions of sensitive electronic components are propelling the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools industry. Scan tools are becoming highly efficient and sophisticated and can analyze complex vehicle error codes.

The scan tools market is witnessing a rapid growth in the number of shops worldwide to diagnose and repair faults in automobiles. Technological advancements in the auto sector have led to a rise in the average lifetime of vehicles, increasing the focus on the independent aftermarket. Rising multi-band body shops and authorized OEM service centers during the post-COVID-19 recovery phase have also accentuated the market demand for scan tools.