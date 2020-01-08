Auto Glass Academy Now a Licensed Educational Facility

Auto Glass Academy, the leading source for auto glass removal, replacement and repair training, has announced that it is now a licensed education facility accredited by the Texas Workforce Commission. The Auto Glass Academy completed the State of Texas’ examination process and received its license on Nov., 2019.

Since 1992, the Auto Glass Academy has been offering professional instruction of the removal, replacement and repair of auto glass to technicians, owners and entrepreneurs who want a strong foundation to perform quality work. Its curriculum is built on over 30 years of global research, product development and industry-wide training in an expansive range of environments.

Students are trained on the ANSI/AGRSS standards as well as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards. A hands-on approach is critical to understanding the importance of how the body and glass of automobiles work together. The safety of the passengers defines the reason for accurate and precise workmanship.

At the Auto Glass Academy, students receive hands-on training throughout the five-day course from industry-recognized instructors. This not only equips students with the knowledge of auto glass removal, replacement and repair, but also provides them with more advanced skills to apply in their careers.

“I’m ecstatic to announce that we are now a licensed Texas education facility,” said Gilbert Gutierrez, global education director for the Auto Glass Academy. “Now that we are licensed in Texas, I’m eager to see the impact the future holds for all of our locations throughout the country.”

Students receive an Auto Glass Academy Certification of Completion at the end of the course. The option to reserve a seat to take the exam to become an AGSC Accredited Technician with the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) will also be offered to all students.