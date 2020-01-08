Connect with us

News

Auto Glass Academy Now a Licensed Educational Facility

Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 26 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 14 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Auto Glass Academy, the leading source for auto glass removal, replacement and repair training, has announced that it is now a licensed education facility accredited by the Texas Workforce Commission. The Auto Glass Academy completed the State of Texas’ examination process and received its license on Nov., 2019.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Since 1992, the Auto Glass Academy has been offering professional instruction of the removal, replacement and repair of auto glass to technicians, owners and entrepreneurs who want a strong foundation to perform quality work. Its curriculum is built on over 30 years of global research, product development and industry-wide training in an expansive range of environments.

Students are trained on the ANSI/AGRSS standards as well as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards. A hands-on approach is critical to understanding the importance of how the body and glass of automobiles work together. The safety of the passengers defines the reason for accurate and precise workmanship.

At the Auto Glass Academy, students receive hands-on training throughout the five-day course from industry-recognized instructors. This not only equips students with the knowledge of auto glass removal, replacement and repair, but also provides them with more advanced skills to apply in their careers.

“I’m ecstatic to announce that we are now a licensed Texas education facility,” said Gilbert Gutierrez, global education director for the Auto Glass Academy. “Now that we are licensed in Texas, I’m eager to see the impact the future holds for all of our locations throughout the country.”

Students receive an Auto Glass Academy Certification of Completion at the end of the course. The option to reserve a seat to take the exam to become an AGSC Accredited Technician with the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) will also be offered to all students.

Advertisement

For more information, call (512) 387-5785 or visit autoglassacademy.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Auto Glass Academy Now a Licensed Educational Facility

on

CIECA Welcomes UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center as New Corporate Member

on

Honda Becomes First OEM to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics into CCC

on

WIN Scholarship Program Opens Applications for 2020
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Shop Operations: Meet the BodyShop Business 2019 Executives of the Year

Associations: CIECA Welcomes UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center as New Corporate Member

Shop Operations: Maximizing Your Body Shop’s Local Online Visibility

Products: Dynabrade Introduces New Line of Nitro Series Air Power Tools

News: Honda Becomes First OEM to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics into CCC
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.