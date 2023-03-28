Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights located at 1115 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va.

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience. As an avid motorsports enthusiast, Merriweather’s passion made for a natural transition into the industry. His previous work experience encompasses everything from traditional preventative maintenance all the way to completely custom one-off builds.

“My diverse experience has truly allowed me to become a jack of all trades in this industry, and I am excited to apply these skills to serving my community,” said Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights. “Our store is a unique provider in the area, and I believe we have a great selection of hardworking individuals who are eager to provide exceptional service to our customers.”

This facility is 2,500 square feet and is supported by a team of technicians and customer service representatives who bring a collective 50 years of experience to the facility.

“The passion of the Colonial Heights team is unmatched,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “No matter the years of experience each team member has, they are all equipped with a bright outlook and a genuine willingness to help serve all customers in their area. Those qualities speak volumes about the potential of this location, and I can’t wait to see them reach new heights in this region.”

Merriweather has a passion for community involvement and is excited to finds ways to give back to the youth, elderly and homeless populations in the Colonial Heights area.



For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.