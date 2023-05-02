Auto Glass Now Expands with 10 New Locations

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of 10 new facilities across the country.

Each Auto Glass Now is a premier shop equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Focused on providing quality service with speed and efficiency, these new Auto Glass Now facilities are prepared to provide each community with next-level service and to deliver the “wow” from coast-to-coast.

“It is an exciting time for our Auto Glass Now brand as our growth is continuing at a fast pace and in new regions,” said Nick Ouimet, glass president, Driven Brands. “Our expansion into new markets has allowed our services to span further across the United States. We remain steadfast in our dedication to continue to grow and to provide quick and convenient services to more customers.”

Each new Auto Glass Now facility measures thousands of square feet and is staffed with experienced teams and leaders. Every location is prepared to provide their respective communities with full auto glass repair and replacement services.

Auto Glass Now Bloomingdale is a 4,015-square-foot facility led by Camilo Marin. Having grown up in the surrounding area, Marin is a proud Chicago native and is ready to help serve the community that has given so much to him. Marin is joined by Giovany Juarez, who is a well-versed technician with several years of auto glass experience. He is enthusiastic about providing the best quality work to every individual he serves. In addition, Kariana Rodriguez joins the team as the customer service representative. She is regarded by her teammates for her outgoing, cheerful outlook, serving as the perfect candidate to help all customers who come into the facility.

Auto Glass Now Buffalo Clinton Street is a 2,000-square-foot facility led by manager Steve Cunningham. Cunningham is an industry veteran who got his start in the Boston auto glass market and recently settled in Buffalo, where he joined the Auto Glass Now family. He is also a military veteran and is committed to providing premier auto glass repair and replacement services to those in the community.

Auto Glass Now Buffalo Niagara Falls Blvd is over 8,350 square feet with an experienced team. The facility is led by DeVonte Thomas, who joined the automotive industry over 10 years ago and recently joined the auto glass industry over a year ago. He has experience working for an automotive battery and tire company and as a customer service representative for an auto glass repair and replacement facility. DeVonte is joined by his lead technician, Xavier Brown, who has been working in the industry for over a year.

Auto Glass Now Davenport

Auto Glass Now Davenport measures 2,400 square feet and is managed by Lucas Walsh. Walsh has been in the automotive industry for the past few years, holding a variety of roles from selling parts to a parts management role and now managing an auto glass facility. The Auto Glass Now Davenport team holds two decades of collective experience.

Auto Glass Now Des Moines is 8,800 square feet and features five spacious service bays to maximize efficiency for customers. Cory Nelson serves as general manager and has been in the auto glass industry for over two decades, achieving success in a variety of positions spanning sales and service. Growing up, Nelson’s father and grandfather were both installers and, in his youth, he learned how to prep and clean glass by watching them. Watching his heroes install glass cemented the path for Nelson and assured him of choosing a career in this industry.

Auto Glass Now Maple Shade is a 1,600-square-foot facility with a growing team led by manager Jasinda Ray-Pathammavong. Ray-Pathammavong is very passionate about building relationships and is excited to spread customer satisfaction throughout the area.

Auto Glass Now Moreno Valley is 3,000 square feet and has five expansive service bays. Anicka Sanchez, store manager of this location, joins the Auto Glass Now family with over six years of experience in the auto glass replacement industry. Sanchez’s key team includes Angel Villa, installation technician, and Javier Ramirez, corporate trainer. Villa brings four years of installation experience and is well-versed in ADAS recalibration. Ramirez has 25 years of industry experience and has served in every role from technician to supervisor to store manager and now a corporate trainer.

Auto Glass Now Ogden is approximately 1,500 square feet and is managed by Celandrea Abbott and a team of glass technicians and customer service representatives. Abbott is supported by James Booth, a lead glass technician. Booth joins the auto glass world with a rich background in customer experience, time management and leadership skills. He has been in the industry for a handful of years and credits his knowledge to an eight-week extensive training course that taught him all the tricks of the trade!

Auto Glass Now Orlando

Auto Glass Now Orlando measures 5,000 square feet and has six spacious bays, with the largest bay capable of servicing larger vehicles such as RVs or semi-trucks. Collin Bertram, store manager, is supported by two quick-thinking and well-versed glass technicians, Michael Talbert and Matthew Dias. Also on the Auto Glass Now Orlando team are customer service representatives Shakendra Williams and Jha’nay Law, both of whom bring a rich customer service background.

Auto Glass Now St. Petersburg is over 2,800 square feet and is managed by Jennifer Hosford, who has been with Auto Glass Now since 2017. Over the last five years, Hosford has developed her skills in all facets of the auto glass business. She is joined by technician Jason Farber, who has been working in the industry since 2018, and customer service representative Zachary Huntsman, who has just recently joined the auto glass industry and is already eager to learn and grow.

“These new and experienced teams exude incredible energy and work ethic,” said Nick Ouimet, glass president, Driven Brands. “Each member is a local to their respective community and they truly embody what our Auto Glass Now brand is known for: providing fast, friendly and convenient services to their community. I have complete confidence in these new facilities, and I am ready to watch them achieve success in their respective areas.”

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.