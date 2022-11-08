 Auto Glass Now Expands with Three New Locations
Auto Glass Now Expands with Three New Locations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Auto Glass Now has announced the openings of three new facilities. 

Auto Glass Now Hurst is a 2,650-square-foot facility managed by Lana Finch.

Each new Auto Glass Now is a premier shop equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that provides same-day glass repair, replacement and calibration. Focused on providing quality service with speed and efficiency, these new Auto Glass Now facilities are prepared to provide each community with next level service. 

“It’s an exciting time for the growing Auto Glass Now brand,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “The expansion into new markets is helping to further pave our way in the glass industry, with the ability to provide more customers with quality auto glass services.”

Each new Auto Glass Now facility measures over 2,500 square feet and adds over 10 new employees to the team, each equipped with the industry’s latest in collision repair standards and tools. Each location is prepared to provide their respective communities with full auto glass repair and replacement services.

Auto Glass Now Florence is a 6,000-square-foot facility and is managed by Malcom Rogers. 

Rogers has been in the glass industry for over twenty years and is joined by foreman, Bradley Bish, who holds over 15 years of experience in the business. With close to 50 years of combined experience this team is fully capable of servicing each vehicle at a factory level and interact with each customer at a professional level. 

Auto Glass Now Hurst is a 2,650-square-foot facility managed by Lana Finch. Finch has been in the glass industry for over 25 years and is joined by lead technician and industry veteran, Bobby Montgomery. Both Finch and Montgomery have experience from involvement in several Auto Glass facilities, sporting a wide range of skills and knowledge. The whole crew is now excited to begin working for the Hurst community.

Auto Glass Now Euclid is a 3,808-square-foot facility and is managed by Ramon Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been in the glass industry for over six years, starting fresh as a service technician and earning his way up to a management position. He is now excited to begin serving the Euclid community with his team at this brand-new facility.

“The teams we have at these new locations have a strong bond and a united vision; to provide a higher level of auto glass services to their communities,” said Lopez. “We can’t wait to see what more Auto Glass Now will accomplish before the end of the year.”

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.

