Auto Glass Now Opens Three New Locations

Auto Glass Now has announced the opening of three new facilities.

“It is an exciting time for our Auto Glass Now brand as we continue to quickly grow at this incredibly fast pace,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “By expanding into new markets across the U.S., we can further pave our path in the auto glass industry. Each new team is ready and dedicated to delivering fast and affordable auto glass services to their customers.”

Each new Auto Glass Now facility measures over 3,000 square feet with experienced teams and leaders and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Auto Glass Now Belleville is a 3,000-square-foot facility equipped with five service bays and managed by Daniel Johnson, who brings three decades of experience to the new location. After growing up in Jersey City and gaining hands-on experience managing his family’s shop and later a national auto repair facility, Johnson was ready to join the quickly-growing Auto Glass Now family. He is supported by Rodney and Eddie, two industry experts with vast knowledge of the auto glass trade, all of them having a collective 50 years in the automotive industry.

Auto Glass Now Collegeville is over 4,400 square feet with an experienced team. Under the leadership of Tina Sweeney and Tom Breen, with a combined 40-plus years of experience, this store will be a one-stop shop for efficient and quality windshield repairs, replacements and calibrations. Sweeney began her journey in the auto glass industry in 2013 at the call center, where she was able to help stores in and around the Philadelphia market. In doing this, she was able to learn all aspects of the auto glass industry. Now working for the Auto Glass Now Collegeville location, she will bring almost 10 years of customer service excellence, an understanding of how to deliver quick services and an energetic feel to electrify this location and deliver the wow to all customers. Breen, a former mechanic, began his career at Hertz and spent 20 years there. Following his tenure with Hertz, he entered the auto glass field, where he has worked for the past 10 years.

Auto Glass Now Lynbrook is a 3,600-square-foot facility managed by Jaden Min, who has been in the automotive industry since he was 18 years old. Growing up, Min developed a love for cars as his family was very involved in the industry, whether it be racing or rebuilding vehicles. After entering the auto glass field, Min quickly learned about the opportunities present at Auto Glass Now. Located right on Sunrise Highway, Auto Glass Now Lynbrook is positioned to service all customers locally and traveling in and through Long Island. Stretching from the Hamptons and serving as a route to Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and more, Auto Glass Now Lynbrook is set in the perfect location to bring expert auto glass services to a variety of customers.

“The teams we have at these new locations have a strong bond and a united vision: to provide a higher level of auto glass services to their communities,” said Lopez. “We can’t wait to see these communities take advantage of our expert auto glass services.”

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.