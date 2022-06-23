Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations
Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations
Auto Glass Now, a same-day glass repair, replacement and calibration company, has announced the opening of Auto Glass Now Carrolton in Carrollton, Texas and Auto Glass Now Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.
Both locations are brand-new facilities built exclusively to provide reliable, premier glass repair services to their regions. Additionally, they are equipped with the industry’s latest tools.
“Vehicle technology is progressing faster than ever before, and even automotive glass is embedded with advanced driver-assistance systems,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “Equipping our new team with the latest industry resources ensures the community can feel confident in entrusting us with their auto glass repair, replacement and calibration needs.”
Auto Glass Now Carrolton is 3,800 square feet and Auto Glass Now Charlotte is 4,970 square feet. Both locations employ expert technicians, including Trenton Kolida and Raul Lopez in Carrolton and Carlos Mendez and Randy Miranda in Charlotte.
“Auto Glass Now is committed to continued growth through the enhancement of our current locations and expansion of new locations nationally,” said Lopez. “We are excited about these two newest locations and know both the Dallas and Charlotte communities will appreciate these premier facilities.”
For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.