Auto Glass Now Spotlight Women Leaders

As March celebrates Women’s History Month, Auto Glass Now is cheering on the women who keep the future bright.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

At Auto Glass Now locations around the country, women are leading the charge in providing auto glass repairs and excellent customer service. As March celebrates Women’s History Month, Auto Glass Now is cheering on the women who keep the future bright.

“Auto Glass Now is proud to honor the women who consistently deliver the ‘wow’ for our customers,” said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now. “I consider myself very fortunate to work alongside and learn from these passionate and progressive individuals.”

Laura Jacobsen, manager of Auto Glass Now Concord, has spent her entire career in the auto glass industry. She began her career as an auto glass distributor, working her way up to field supervisor and ultimately manager.

“The installers look to me as a mother figure,” said Jacobsen. “The team feels comfortable with me in charge and it really does feel like one big family. My favorite part of coming to work is getting to build these kinds of connections with coworkers and customers.”      

Jacobsen is grateful for her tenure at Auto Glass Now and enjoys getting to multi-task and collaborate with her team.           

For Courtney Edens, who recently joined the Auto Glass Now family as a technician, the auto glass repair business is the perfect opportunity to continue learning and building relationships with an experienced team.

“Having an employer that values my work ethic and success is not something I am accustomed to,” said Edens. “The technicians are always willing to help me learn something new. Just last month, I learned how to do a chip repair and even had the opportunity to do one solo.”

Edens recognizes the role she plays in a male-dominated field and appreciates the balanced work environment.

“The desire to prove that women can work in this industry motivates me to work harder. Every day, I strive to meet goals and learn something new when it comes to having a hands-on approach.”              

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com.

