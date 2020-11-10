Auto Industry Pros Participate in ASE ADAS Workshops

Shop owners, technicians, ADAS suppliers, manufacturers, employers and industry associations in the automobile and light truck sectors were part of a diverse group of industry professionals who participated in recent National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) development workshops for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
The following ADAS subject matter experts took part in the workshops, providing input and guidance and establishing a roadmap for the development of the ASE ADAS certification and the design of a composite vehicle upon which ASE could base the test questions:
- Bryce Andersen, Raymond Auto Body
- Mike Anderson, Collision Advice
- Ryan Barrera, BMW
- Bruce Biven, Toyota
- Randy Briggs, CARQUEST Technical Institute
- Scott Brown, Diagnostic Network
- Daniel Cole, Hendrick Luxury Collision
- Matt Fanslow, Riverside Automotive
- David Friend, MobileTech
- Jerry Goodson, I-CAR
- Mike Heyman, UTI (BMW STEP Instructor)
- Kirk Holland, Gladney Automotive Solutions
- Mark Jurkovski, Subaru of America Inc.
- Scott Kaboos, Honda
- Dusty Kirkbride, Protech Automotive Solutions
- Matt Klebeck, Harper Infiniti
- Ryan Kooiman, Standard Motor Products
- Noel Lewis, General Motors/Raytheon
- Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics
- Chuck Olsen, AirPro Diagnostics
- James (Casey) Perry, Toyota Motor North America
- Brandon Pinette, Classic Imports, Inc.
- Jeff Poole, I-CAR
- Mike Reynolds, Mobile Auto. Serv. Solutions
- Cody Rinaudo, Frank’s Accurate Body Shop
- Jim Rowan, Land Rover Charlotte
- Jason Sanders, Nissan North America, Inc.
- Karl Schneider, Bosch
- Paul Soar, Florida State College at Jacksonville
- Nathan Williams, BMW
“With ADAS calibration and repairs becoming more prevalent, it is imperative that professional service technicians be completely prepared to service these state-of-the-art systems,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “To make sure ASE covers all the important issues related to ADAS, we welcomed a wide range of industry professionals to share their ideas and provide input for the development of the upcoming ADAS certification. We thank them for volunteering their time and expertise to ensure that ASE offers the most comprehensive ADAS test as possible.”