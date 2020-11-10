Auto Industry Pros Participate in ASE ADAS Workshops

Shop owners, technicians, ADAS suppliers, manufacturers, employers and industry associations in the automobile and light truck sectors were part of a diverse group of industry professionals who participated in recent National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) development workshops for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The following ADAS subject matter experts took part in the workshops, providing input and guidance and establishing a roadmap for the development of the ASE ADAS certification and the design of a composite vehicle upon which ASE could base the test questions:

Bryce Andersen, Raymond Auto Body

Mike Anderson, Collision Advice

Ryan Barrera, BMW

Bruce Biven, Toyota

Randy Briggs, CARQUEST Technical Institute

Scott Brown, Diagnostic Network

Daniel Cole, Hendrick Luxury Collision

Matt Fanslow, Riverside Automotive

David Friend, MobileTech

Jerry Goodson, I-CAR

Mike Heyman, UTI (BMW STEP Instructor)

Kirk Holland, Gladney Automotive Solutions

Mark Jurkovski, Subaru of America Inc.

Scott Kaboos, Honda

Dusty Kirkbride, Protech Automotive Solutions

Matt Klebeck, Harper Infiniti

Ryan Kooiman, Standard Motor Products

Noel Lewis, General Motors/Raytheon

Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics

Chuck Olsen, AirPro Diagnostics

James (Casey) Perry, Toyota Motor North America

Brandon Pinette, Classic Imports, Inc.

Jeff Poole, I-CAR

Mike Reynolds, Mobile Auto. Serv. Solutions

Cody Rinaudo, Frank’s Accurate Body Shop

Jim Rowan, Land Rover Charlotte

Jason Sanders, Nissan North America, Inc.

Karl Schneider, Bosch

Paul Soar, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Nathan Williams, BMW

“With ADAS calibration and repairs becoming more prevalent, it is imperative that professional service technicians be completely prepared to service these state-of-the-art systems,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “To make sure ASE covers all the important issues related to ADAS, we welcomed a wide range of industry professionals to share their ideas and provide input for the development of the upcoming ADAS certification. We thank them for volunteering their time and expertise to ensure that ASE offers the most comprehensive ADAS test as possible.”