 Auto Insurers and Total Losses

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Shop Operations

Auto Insurers and Total Losses

Is it legal for an insurance company to abandon the salvage of a vehicle they deemed a total loss?

Barrett Smith
By Barrett Smith
Barrett has authored numerous industry trade journal/magazine articles, including several cover stories for BodyShop Business. Having grown up in a family-owned collision repair business and owner/operator of two successful collision repair facilities, his ongoing efforts as industry speaker and repairer coach-consultant are geared toward educating professionals and consumers to achieve equally successful resolutions to automotive-related property damage issues. Such issues include proper and thorough repair, reasonable repair profitability for repairers as well as equitable claim settlements for both claimants and the responsible/paying parties. ADE offers numerous professional services nationwide.
Published:

“Is it legal for an insurance company to abandon the salvage of a vehicle they deemed a total loss? Insurance companies are using this more and more to get out of paying the fees incurred.” — Brice Thies, sales, Midtown Body & Paint, Lincoln, Neb.

Related Articles

Thank you for your question. First of all, I am not an attorney and cannot and do not offer legal advice or counsel. What I do offer is my collective experience, training and knowledge in such issues.

An insurer attempting to abandon a vehicle is not an isolated issue or a recent trend, as I’ve fielded this very same question many times over the past two decades. Insurers abandoning cars (and their responsibilities) goes as far back as the existence of auto claims, and even though this practice is generally considered unethical at best, it may also be contrary to most state laws and regulations governing insurance practices — and as such, viewed as illegal. However, there is a simple and very effective solution without getting into a protracted legal battle with an insurer.

The quickest way to handle this when this occurs, and one that is sure to get the swiftest response, is to contact your customer by certified mail or e-mail with read confirmation advising him or her of the situation the insurer has placed that person in and that, as your customer, he or she will be personally responsible for any and all charges, fees and cost associated with the collection of your billing and for all services rendered to him or her, including related administrative costs as may be applicable. Be firm but offer to assist the customer in the matter however you may (other than you eating the charges!).

It’s important to keep in mind that although the insurer’s handling of the situation may not be right or even legal, you are not party to its policy and as such have no right to hold the insurer accountable. As such, you must look to your customer for the payment of your company’s bills. 

Trust me — when you inform customers of what their insurers have done to them and the resulting costs that they themselves will be responsible for, your customers will likely resolve the matter with the insurers and do so quickly to avoid receiving a bill for your services.

Note: In some states, it’s important to understand your lien laws, as oftentimes there are time limits that must be adhered to in order to continue to charge for storage. You should know what they are and develop internal company policies and procedures to avoid forfeiting any rights and abilities to assess storage and administrative fees.

Of course, each repairer should have a well-crafted repair authorization/contract clearly showing all potential responsibilities of the customer. Developing a repair authorization/contract is one of the very first tasks that my company, Auto Damage Experts, undertakes with each of its clients. This requires gaining a thorough understanding of local and state regulations and statutes relative to the repairer’s responsibilities as well as those of insurers regarding proper good-faith claims handling and practices.

Understanding where each party stands in the repair/claims process is vitally important to safeguarding the repairer and consumer in such business dealings and shifting responsibilities and accountability to the appropriate parties. 

Thank you for your question, and I hope my answer provides you and others information to help you in the operation and success of your business — and to avoid unnecessary abuses and liabilities. 

Remember who you work for! While the customer may be “king,” he or she is also responsible for his or her property and conduct … as well as the conduct of the insurer.

Also, “It’s not about doing one thing 100% better — it’s about doing one hundred things 1% better … and doing it consistently.”

You May Also Like

Management

Exit Strategies: Personal Vision & Financial Planning

The most critical first step in an exit or transition plan is to develop a financial plan and personal vision of what your life will look like post-business.

Matthew Di Francesco
By Matthew Di Francesco
Matt Di Francesco is a financial technician for collision repair professionals and the principal at High Lift Financial. He can be reached at (855) 804-3548 or [email protected].
Published:

Jerry was a 63-year-old auto body shop owner who contacted me regarding putting together an exit strategy. Like most shop owners, he had become tired of the day-to-day grind of dealing with the back-and-forth fights with the insurance carriers, yet he still loved the idea of being a part of a business he built from the ground up. Ideally, he would have liked his production manager, Evan, to become his heir apparent, yet he had no idea if Evan was interested in owning the shop or if he was even capable of doing so. His shop was a prime candidate for a consolidator, and he had received an offer from one, yet he cared about his employees and wanted to make sure they were taken care of. Also, he was unsure what he would do with himself if he did not have a place to go. He did not know where to turn.

Read Full Article

More Shop Operations Posts
Collision Repairers: Will You Take the Oath?

Today’s collision repairers are challenged with a new set of concerns, one being the need to follow OEM repair procedures.

By Barrett Smith
Three Generations Keep Trains Running on Time at CARSTAR Jacobus

CARSTAR Jacobus Founder Jerry Jacobus and son Dave share a passion for collision repair and also model railroading.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Body Repair: The Right Way, the Wrong Way and Another Way

In a perfect world, every repairer would make the right decisions in every repair, but we don’t live in a perfect world.

By Barrett Smith
The Digital Blitz

We talk so much about how much collision repair is changing, but so is the world of media!

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

The Basics of Successful ADAS Calibration

It all starts with checking the OE service information and precisely following the specs to the letter.

By Mitch Becker
Selecting the Ideal Car Lift for EV Servicing

When choosing the right car lift for servicing electric vehicles, there are several key factors to consider.

By Brett Baranauckas
Steering Angle Sensor Service

Ninety percent of the time when a steering angle sensor code is active, it means the sensor needs to be calibrated.

By Andrew Markel
Taking on the Auto Body Tech Shortage

I-CAR’s new digital marketing campaign promotes to young people the abundant career opportunities available in collision.

By Jason Stahl