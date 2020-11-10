Connect with us

Products

Auto Magic Launches Ceramic Magic Spray

Formulated with advanced SiO2 ceramic technology, detailers can deliver to their customers a deep-luster shine with incredible beading and sheeting performance that lasts for months.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Auto Magic has announced the launch of Ceramic Magic Spray to its family of high-performing detail products.

Formulated with advanced SiO2 ceramic technology, detailers can deliver to their customers a deep-luster shine with incredible beading and sheeting performance that lasts for months. The ceramic formula also offers UV and chemical protection. Ceramic Magic’s most amazing feature is that these high-performance benefits are achieved through a simple spray-on, wipe-off application process, designed to help increase detailer productivity.

“Today’s professional detailers demand products that perform to grow their business,” said Raphi Fuchs, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat, manufacturer of Auto Magic products. “Ceramic Spray sets a new standard for premium professional detailing solutions. The ‘magic’ is how fast detailers can achieve an incredible shine that lasts for months.”

Ceramic Magic is available from Auto Magic authorized distributors. For product information and to locate an authorized distributor, visit automagic.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: BendPak Introduces Three New XPR Lift Models

Products: Mayhew Introduces New Screw Pliers

Products: Opus IVS Introduces ScanSafe Collision Scanning Solution

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

Advertisement

on

Auto Magic Launches Ceramic Magic Spray

on

Sherwin-Williams Introduces Sunfire PRO Refinish System

on

Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Four-Post Lift

on

Sherwin-Williams Introduces New Solvent Refinish System
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: NASTF to Launch New Website

News: I-CAR Launches New “Get to Gold Class” Training Package

Consolidators: CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center Opens in Hermantown, Minn.

News: ASE to Offer Free Webinar on ADAS

Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans in Network Across North America
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Clean Shop

Clean Shop
Contact: Mike Schreiber Phone: 708-758-3000Fax: 708-758-3004
1522 Union Avenue, Chicago Heights IL 60411
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect