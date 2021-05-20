Connect with us

Auto Magic Launches TruAdvantage Detailing System

TruAdvantage features a dilutor system with seven ultra-concentrated detailing solutions that deliver unmatched efficiency, lower the detailing cost per car and significantly improve detail operations.
Auto Magic Professional Car Care by Evercoat has announced the release of its newest innovation, the TruAdvantage System.

TruAdvantage features a dilutor system with seven ultra-concentrated detailing solutions that deliver unmatched efficiency, lower the detailing cost per car and significantly improve detail operations. TruAdvantage eliminates guesswork and provides a consistent showroom finish with its easy-to-use dilution delivery system that provides the right, ready-to-use portion of the product with just the push of a button.

TruAdvantage’s ultra-concentrated product set allows for multiple uses per product, a must-have for high-volume detailing operations faced with the most demanding applications. It also features an attractive, small footprint, thanks in part to the small concentrates’ bottle sizes. Shops can now eliminate the need for 55-gallon containers, along with the waste, cost and risk associated with bulky chemical handling.

“Professional detailers demand products that perform to grow their business, and Auto Magic is taking auto detailing to the next level with this innovation,” said Raphi Fuchs, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat. “We expect the TruAdvantage System to be a gold standard in the industry.”

Added Auto Magic Senior Product Manager Scott Morgan, “TruAdvantage was specifically created with professional auto detailers and multi-site dealerships in mind. It’s an easy-touse alternative to hand-mixing chemicals, helping you to eliminate the guesswork and risk of error associated with dilution ratios.”

TruAdvantage is available from Auto Magic authorized distributors. For more information or to locate an authorized distributor, visit automagic.com.

BodyShop Business