Auto Pros Continue Visit to Quarter Mile Muscle

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham continue their visit to Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, NC.

In Part Two, sponsored by Fram, shop owner Bryan Klitz, explains that he started working on classic cars in MIchigan with his father and grandfather — but explains they weren’t classics at the time, merely daily drivers.

Auto Pros On the Road is an original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

