Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

In Episode 3, the Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne’s Garage in New Albany, Ind. Byrne’s Garage has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. They state on their website that they are “committed to diagnosing and repairing the most technologically complex vehicles with precision and providing quality repairs with the shortest turnaround time possible.” They also have a special furry office assistant, Herman, the shop’s “greeter, guard dog and paper weight,” who puts customers at ease when they first come in.