 Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines
BodyShop Business

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The Auto Pros visit Concord Engines in Kannapolis, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

Click Here to Read More
In Season 2, Episode 1, the Auto Pros visit Concord Engines in Kannapolis, N.C., and talk with owner Tony Paladino, who began his career at age 15 when he bought a junkyard Mopar 440 engine to breathe new life into his underperforming Chrysler.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

To watch episode 5, click here.

