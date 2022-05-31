News: NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022
Auto Pros on the Road
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines
The Auto Pros visit Concord Engines in Kannapolis, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.
In Season 2, Episode 1, the Auto Pros visit Concord Engines in Kannapolis, N.C., and talk with owner Tony Paladino, who began his career at age 15 when he bought a junkyard Mopar 440 engine to breathe new life into his underperforming Chrysler.
