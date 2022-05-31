Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

In Season 2, Episode 1, the Auto Pros visit Concord Engines in Kannapolis, N.C., and talk with owner Tony Paladino, who began his career at age 15 when he bought a junkyard Mopar 440 engine to breathe new life into his underperforming Chrysler.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

