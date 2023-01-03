Auto Pros on the Road Visit Auto Shop of the Carolina's

A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 6, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Rozel Tolliver and the team at Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

One location, two shops? Originally known as Summerfield Tire, Auto Shop of the Carolinas is a complete 16 bay service facility providing you a full line of services. For over 20 years, the staff has provided retail and fleet service as well as hybrid vehicle service and battery reconditioning.

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around the facility to learn more about hybrid battery construction, what goes into the reconditioning process and what makes the shop the Best in Charlotte.

