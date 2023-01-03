 Auto Pros on the Road Visit Auto Shop of the Carolina's

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Hybrid Shop of the Carolina’s

The Auto Pros visit Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 6, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Rozel Tolliver and the team at Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

One location, two shops? Originally known as Summerfield Tire, Auto Shop of the Carolinas is a complete 16 bay service facility providing you a full line of services. For over 20 years, the staff has provided retail and fleet service as well as hybrid vehicle service and battery reconditioning.

Watch and follow hosts Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham around the facility to learn more about hybrid battery construction, what goes into the reconditioning process and what makes the shop the Best in Charlotte.

Video

Body Bangin’: Using the Appaisal Clause to Get Paid

Micki Woods interviews Billy Walkowiak, owner of Collision Safety Consultants, on the appraisal clause, total losses, diminished value and post-repair inspections.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of "Body Bangin'," the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Billy Walkowiak, owner of Collision Safety Consultants, a consumer advocate who specializes in appraisal clause, total losses, diminished value and post-repair inspections. Find out what the appraisal clause is and whether or not a body shop can invoke it or only the consumer.

Read Full Article

