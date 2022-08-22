Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 4, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Bryan Klitz, owner of Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, N.C.

Click Here to Read More

Part one of the two-part episode, sponsored by FRAM, finds the hosts meeting shop owner Bryan Klitz, who takes them on a tour of the fabrication shop and paint facility. The facility is housed in former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer’s race shop. During the tour, you’ll see many iconic cars, including vintage Camaros, Ford Broncos, a Pontiac GTO, Corvettes and multiple Mustangs.

The shop will fully restore Collector Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods, Sports Cars, Vintage Classics and all other makes and models. They now provide pre-purchase inspections for classic cars and trucks around the Charlotte and Mooresville, North Carolina area.