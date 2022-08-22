 Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle
Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The Auto Pros visit Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.
A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 4, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Bryan Klitz, owner of Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, N.C.

Click Here to Read More
Part one of the two-part episode, sponsored by FRAM, finds the hosts meeting shop owner Bryan Klitz, who takes them on a tour of the fabrication shop and paint facility. The facility is housed in former NASCAR driver Jimmy Spencer’s race shop. During the tour, you’ll see many iconic cars, including vintage Camaros, Ford Broncos, a Pontiac GTO, Corvettes and multiple Mustangs.

The shop will fully restore Collector Cars, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods, Sports Cars, Vintage Classics and all other makes and models. They now provide pre-purchase inspections for classic cars and trucks around the Charlotte and Mooresville, North Carolina area.

Services include:

  • Frame off restorations and partial
  • Custom body and paint
  • Full mechanical — including engine swaps
  • Metal fabrication — rust removal
  • Wiring
  • Custom builds — large and small
  • Pre-purchase inspections

Auto Pros On the Road is an original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

Season 1

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

To watch episode 5, click here.

Season 2

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

