BodyShop Business

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit STR Automotive

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road Visit STR Automotive

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros on the Road Visit STR Automotive

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

The Auto Pros visit STR Automotive in Mooresville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
A new Auto Pros on the Road has just been released! In Season 2, Episode 3, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Spencer Schaible and Ryan Melton, co-owners of STR Automotive in Mooresville, N.C.

Originally employees at a local family-owned business that was sold to a large repair chain, Spencer and Ryan ultimately decided to step out on their own five years ago. “When we opened STR, we saw the writing on the wall,” explains Melton. “We didn’t want to be on the corporate side of things.”

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Auto Pros On the Road is an original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

Season 1

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

To watch episode 5, click here.

Season 2

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

