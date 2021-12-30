Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)
Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.
In Episode 4, the Auto Pros talk with Drew Tarr, owner of Street & Strip Performance in Louisville, Ky., an old-school speed shop that he calls a tavern without a beer tap due to the amount of customers who come in, congregate, socialize and talk about cars.
