Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

Click Here to Read More

In Episode 5, the Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky., which specializes in BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi vehicles.

Levi Johnson, owner of Turning Wrenches, began his automotive career early. At 16 years old, he found his passion for cars working on a VW Beetle given to him by his father. After years of working for various European and German shops and dealerships, as well as helping people out of his personal garage, he decided to open his own shop and Turning Wrenches was born.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.