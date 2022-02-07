 Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

Auto Pros on the Road

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Auto Pros On the Road is a new original video series that will showcase stories of automotive aftermarket service professionals. Throughout the series, viewers will follow the Auto Pros into repair shops as they speak with shop owners and technicians about their challenges, their stories and their values.

In Episode 5, the Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky., which specializes in BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi vehicles.

Levi Johnson, owner of Turning Wrenches, began his automotive career early. At 16 years old, he found his passion for cars working on a VW Beetle given to him by his father. After years of working for various European and German shops and dealerships, as well as helping people out of his personal garage, he decided to open his own shop and Turning Wrenches was born.

This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

