 Auto Pros Visit Curt's Service Inc.

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros Visit Curt’s Service Inc.

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Curt's Service Inc. in Oak Park, Mich.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Curt’s Service Inc. in Oak Park, Mich. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

Related Articles

Since 1981, Curt’s Service has provided a relaxed, responsive and clean environment for quality auto repair in Oak Park, Mich., and the Metro Detroit area. This “people-focused” shop has ASE-certified technicians with extensive training to provide a proactive approach when it comes to customer vehicle needs.

Check out more episodes of Auto Pros on the Road here:

Season 1

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

To watch episode 5, click here.

Season 2

To watch episode 1, click here.

To watch episode 2, click here.

To watch episode 3, click here.

To watch episode 4, click here.

To watch episode 5, click here.

To watch episode 6, click here.

To watch episode 7, click here.

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Welcome to the New “Under the Radar” ADAS Podcast!

Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about how shops are handling ADAS repairs.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Welcome to "Under the Radar," a brand-new video podcast focused on advanced driver-assistance systems and the repair operations needed to restore their function.

In this episode, Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about:

Where collision repairers stand in their learning curve when it comes to ADAS, scanning and calibration

Read Full Article

More Auto Pros on the Road Posts
Auto Pros Go On The Road To ChangingGears

Cincinnati, Ohio non-profit brings cars and people together to remove transportation barriers, build community.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Auto Shop of the Carolinas

The Auto Pros visit Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Pros Continue Visit to Quarter Mile Muscle

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham continue their visit to Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, NC. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

The Auto Pros visit Quarter Mile Muscle in Mooresville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on building an amazing culture and personally connecting with employees.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Glue Pulling is Changing the Game!

Micki Woods interviews Danny Hacker of KECO on glue pulling and how it’s changing the game and helping repairers do safer, better repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
2022 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 news stories of 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
2022 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 consolidator stories of 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers