Auto Pros Visit ODE Auto Repair and Tire

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Darin Ode at Ode's Auto Repair and Tires in Warren, Mich.

Founded in 1969, Ode Auto Repair and Tire is a fixture in the Detroit area. The business began when owner Larry Ode had a dream to stop working for other companies and start his own. According to his son, Darin, Larry had a great reputation with customers who encouraged him to open his own facility. Despite having only a 9th-grade education and $900 to his name, Larry took a leap of faith. With his loving wife Mary and four very young boys, Dave, Dan, Darin and Derrick, Larry brought a more personal approach to automotive repairs and tire sales.

