 Auto Techcelerators Semifinalist in SEMA Launch Pad Competition
  Jul 25, 2022

Auto Techcelerators Semifinalist in SEMA Launch Pad Competition

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Auto Techcelerators, LLC has announced that the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) selected Auto Techcelerators’ Test Drive CoPilot platform as one of 15 semifinalist solutions in the 10th Annual Launch Pad Competition. 

The 15 semifinalists were chosen from a vast array of applicants who presented sales pitches, interactive demonstrations, product innovations and answered tough questions from four successful industry leaders serving as this year’s Launch Pad judging panel: Chip Foose (Foose Design), Jared Hare (Addictive Desert Designs), Myles Kovacs (TIS Wheels) and Alex Parker (Redline Detection). The judges spent hours carefully listening, learning and evaluating the diverse products that included custom accessories and tools, performance aftermarket products, tire kits, retrofit kits and mobile apps for the automotive community. Products also included those targeting the growing electric vehicle community and demands related to ADAS.

“We are very excited to have our patented Test Drive CoPilot ADAS safety system validation and documentation solution selected by SEMA as a Launch Pad semifinalist.” said Frank Terlep, CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC.  “Being selected validates our efforts to help the automotive industry properly validate and document a vehicle’s ADAS systems operate as they should before delivering an ADAS-equipped vehicle back to its owner after a repair, alignment, calibration or alteration” 

Each semifinalist will receive a one-year SEMA membership, a complimentary booth in the SEMA Launch Pad Pavilion at the 2022 SEMA Show in November in Las Vegas, as well as other items in a prize package valued at $4,000. Five finalists, who will be announced later this year, will advance to pitch their products live to the audience at the 2022 SEMA Show, where they will compete for a grand prize that includes free advertising space in SEMA News, use of the services from the SEMA Garage, discounts on SEMA Data and thousands of dollars in cash for a total value of up to $92,000.

Click Here to Read More
The competition will be featured in a nationwide TV special airing after the SEMA Show. To learn more about SEMA Launch Pad, including details on the 15 semifinalists, visit sema.org/launchpad

