Auto Techcelerators to Launch ADAS CoPilot Pro at SEMA

Auto Techcelerators, LLC announced it will launch ADAS CoPilot Pro, the industry’s first ADAS and calibration information, knowledge and repair procedure platform, at this year’s SEMA Show at booth no. 34185 in the South Hall.

The ADAS CoPilot Pro mobile apps and web portal provide instant access to a vehicle’s ADAS systems, components, location, calibration requirements, repair procedures and other ADAS-related information based on a vehicle’s VIN.

“One of our goals with ADAS CoPilot Pro is to deliver critical ADAS and calibration information, knowledge and repair procedures to anyone, anywhere at anytime,” said Frank Terlep, co-founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC. “The ADAS CoPilot Pro mobile app and web portal deliver on that goal.”

