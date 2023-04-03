 AutoBolt Releases New Report on Auto Glass ADAS and Technology

AutoBolt Releases New Report on Auto Glass ADAS and Technology

AutoBolt, a new auto glass part lookup service, announced it has released a 2023 Auto Glass ADAS and Technology Report.

AutoBolt, a new auto glass part lookup service, announced it has released a 2023 Auto Glass ADAS and Technology Report that outlines:

  • The growth in ADAS calibrations in the auto glass industry
  • Size of the market for ADAS calibrations in the auto glass industry (it’s a $1B industry)
  • The growth of ADAS across the years and OEMs
  • Non-lane keeping ADAS technology trends for windshields including HUD and augmented reality
  • The growth in non-ADAS technology on windshields like rain sensing, acoustic glass, etc.

To view the full report, see below.

Autobolt-Auto-Glass-ADAS-and-Technology-ReportDownload

