AutoBolt Releases New Report on Auto Glass ADAS and Technology

AutoBolt, a new auto glass part lookup service, announced it has released a 2023 Auto Glass ADAS and Technology Report that outlines:
- The growth in ADAS calibrations in the auto glass industry
- Size of the market for ADAS calibrations in the auto glass industry (it’s a $1B industry)
- The growth of ADAS across the years and OEMs
- Non-lane keeping ADAS technology trends for windshields including HUD and augmented reality
- The growth in non-ADAS technology on windshields like rain sensing, acoustic glass, etc.
To view the full report, see below.