AutoCanada Acquires Auto Bugatti Certified Collision Repair Center

Auto Bugatti has been in business for over 20 years and has 30,000 square feet of production space and state-of-the-art equipment and specializes in the repair of luxury vehicles. Their doors opened in 1990 in Dorval, QC, and since then have become a certified collision tepair center for BMW, MINI, LandRover, Jaguar, Tesla, Aston Martin and McLaren.

“Our goal is to complement our dealership network by aligning our collision consolidation strategy with the OEMs,” said Paul Antony, executive chairman, AutoCanada. “It has been proven that certified collision repair not only improves brand loyalty but also increases both parts and vehicle sales. The Auto Bugatti partnership is just the beginning of our collision center’s expansion, where we intend to focus on stand-alone collision

centers in areas where we have multiple dealerships to better service our customers.

Adding Auto Bugatti to AutoCanada’s list of certified collision centers also expands new horizons to brands the national company now specializes in repairing. This will be a first in AutoCanada to be factory authorized in Tesla, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin and McLaren.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition and partnership of Auto Bugatti,” said Arthur Crawford, vice president, Collision Centers. “Not only will this provide our BMW and MINI Montreal Center customers with a BMW MINI Certified Collision Repair Center within 10 minutes of the dealership, but it will also serve as the genesis for our operational renaissance in all our collision centers. Auto Bugatti delivers high-quality repairs that are in line with OEM repair procedures, playing a significant role in customer satisfaction, brand and dealership loyalty.”