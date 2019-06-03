AutoInc. Seeks Submissions for 2019 Top 10 Websites Contest

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and its official online publication, AutoInc.org, are inviting current ASA members to enter the publication’s annual Top 10 Websites contest.

Reviews of the Top 10 sites will be featured on AutoInc. Online in the fall.



“For 22 years, AutoInc. has recognized our members for their hard work in developing super-engaging websites,” said Leona Dalavai Scott, director of marketing and communications for ASA. “And we’re excited to do it once again as websites are continuing to play important roles in attracting customers to shops.”

General Guidelines

Contest submissions will be accepted between June 3-July 31, 2019.

Online form must be completed in its entirety by the primary contact for the business submitting the entry.

Shops that have won in the previous year (2018) are not eligible to enter unless they have had a site redesign during the previous 12 months.

Criteria

Each qualifying entry will be judged based on the following criteria:

Mobile-friendly and mobile ready

Call to action clearly visible

Strong first impression/visual design

Objective/purpose clearly indicated

Consumer friendliness

Technical

Credibility

Social media presence

Judging

A panel of three experienced individuals will serve as judges for this year’s contest:

Carm Capriotto, host of Remarkable Results Radio

Jason Soto, vice president/general manager, MobileSoft

Tony Molla, vice president of industry relations, ASA



To access the entry form and contest guidelines, member-shops can click here. Winners will be notified by email on or before Oct. 1, 2019.