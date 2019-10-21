Body Shop Business
Automotive Recyclers Association Encourages Use of Recycled Parts During UAW Strike

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) is encouraging all automotive service providers and vehicle owners to utilize recycled original equipment (ROE) parts as a solution to the growing replacement parts shortage due to the ongoing United Automobile Workers Union strike.

“As recent media reports indicate, the ongoing UAW strike is impacting GM part suppliers, repair facilities and drivers across the country,” said Sandy Blalock, executive director of the ARA. “We want our colleagues in the repair industry and the general public to know that professional automotive recyclers across the country stand at the ready to provide quality, safe, ROE General Motors parts to get those cars back on the road. We have those fenders, bumpers and other parts in stock.”

Professional automotive recycling operations supply ROE parts to both retail and wholesale customers, providing parts that the ARA states cost 20 to 80 percent less than comparable new replacement parts.

“Our member facilities have robust product assurance and quality control procedures in place to identify parts that do not meet industry-accepted standards.” said Chad Counselman, president of ARA. “These operational safeguards distinguish the parts sold by ARA member businesses. Our ROE parts meet OEM requirements. They are OEM parts, designed by the OEM and built to meet the OEM requirements for fit, finish, durability, reliability and safety. Recycled parts are the answer for those looking for safe, quality and economical parts to fix their vehicle.”

In 2018, ARA launched a public awareness campaign, “Choose Recycled Parts,” aimed at educating consumers about their replacement part options and the many benefits of ROE parts.

“ROE parts can provide a real, viable solution during this GM parts shortage,” said Blalock. “It’s a win/win for everyone.”

